Google Pixel 7a Models Certified in Bluetooth SIG Ahead of Google I/O Event

Google Pixel 7a is the next anticipated device in the Pixel series of phones and will be launched in May 2023 during the Google I/O event.

The model numbers of the Pixel 7a phones have been certified on the Bluetooth SIG website and there will be support for Bluetooth 5.3 version.

G0DZQ, GHL1X, G82U8, and GWKK3 are the four models that have been approved. Apart from the version and model numbers, we have nothing concrete from this certification.

What we do know is that the phones will offer improved performance over the previous Pixel counterparts and we can expect improvements in terms of specs and features as well.

Alleged live images of the phones were doing the rounds recently and it was revealed that the phone will have support for 8GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage of up to 128GB.

Specs and Features

When it comes to looks, Google Pixel 7a is expected to be similar to the Pixel 6a in terms of design. There will be a dual-camera arrangement on the back along with an LED flash. The front camera sensor will be placed inside a pill-shaped notch on the screen. The capacities of these sensors are 12MP for the main and 12MP for ultra-wide sensors. Whereas, the front camera sensor will be a 10.8MP one.

The bezels around the display will be narrow. The display will be a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED type that will support a 90Hz refresh rate. The processor of the phone will be the Tensor G2 chipset and it will support wireless charging at 5W speed. The phone will ship with Android 13 OS and will have access to several upcoming OS upgrades offered by the company.

To know more about the exact specs of the phone, we’ll have to wait for more leaks and official certifications.