Alleged Redmi K60 Ultra Tipped; Redmi 2303ERA42L Visits FCC

Two new Redmi smartphones including Redmi K60 Ultra and an unofficial Redmi phone are in the news today.

Let’s check out the specs known about these smartphones.

Redmi K60 Ultra

Redmi K60 Ultra is an upcoming smartphone to be launched in China in the next few months and is the likely successor of the Redmi K50 Ultra that was released last year. The phone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC which has the highest clock speed of 3.05GHz.

The leak about its specs was from the tipster Digital Chat Station on weibo. It confirmed that the phone will support 100W charging speed. It’s important to note that Redmi K60 Pro was released with a 120W charging speed and this phone will have a slightly lower speed.

Since it’s just a leak, the phone may also be released with a different name altogether and may not even have the Redmi K60 branding.

Redmi 2303ERA42L

Meanwhile, another Redmi smartphone with model number 2303ERA42L has been certified on the US FCC website. It has, however, confirmed a few specs about the smartphone.

The phone will have two RAM and storage variants of 6GB and 8GB combined with 128GB and 256GB respectively. It will come with MIUI 14 preloaded and will support Wi-Fi, GPS, FM and Bluetooth.

What’s important to note here is that the phone will be a 4G variant. While we’re not sure about the exact name of the smartphone yet, we can make a guess that it could possibly be Redmi Note 12S smartphone that will most probably arrive with a MediaTek chipset.

Readers are advised to wait for more concrete information to emerge about both these smartphones.