Xiaomi 14 Ultra (24030PN60G) Passes Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB RAM

Upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone with model number 24030PN60G has appeared in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking website, version 4.

Xiaomi has already launched Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro a few months ago. The ‘Ultra’ variant has been in the news and it’s likely to be released soon. The Geekbench listing of Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a single-core score of 9317 and a multi-core score of 26523 points.

The chipset is the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which is the most recent chipset that’s present in top smartphones that were released this month – including Samsung Galaxy S24 series, OnePlus 12 and iQOO 12 series. The phone will run on Android 14 OS out of the box and there will be 16 GB RAM support.

The codename ‘aurora‘ spotted on the Geekbench listing is another confirmation that the device is Xiaomi 14 Ultra indeed! ‘Aurora’ and ‘AuroraPro‘ are the codenames of the same device but with a normal front camera. Recently, there was a Geekbench v6 listing of a phone with the codename ‘Xiaomi Suiren‘ and it had the same processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This too belongs to the 14 Ultra but this belongs to the variant that would come with the under-display camera.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is an octa-core processor with two cores clocking at 2.27GHz and 2.96GHz respectively. 3 other cores clock at 3.15GHz and the highest core has a speed of 3.30GHz. The GPU used along with this processor is Adreno 750.

The smartphone has already appeared on India’s BIS website, Eurasia’s EEC website and also on the IMEI certification website, with the same model number. The BIS certification was obtained just a couple of weeks ago whereas the EEC certification was granted back in October last year. The Chinese variant of the model number has the character ‘C’ at the end – 24030PN60C.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra will have 90W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support as well. It could boast three storage variants of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to be released in Q1 of 2024. The first 4 digits of the model number ‘2403‘ suggest that the device is slated for launch in Mar 2024. But it may also be released a month earlier or later, as we’ve observed in the past that the model number is not a confirmation for the release of the phone on a specific date or month. Recent leaks have suggested that the phone could be launched in February! The appearance on Geekbench and other certifications in the recent past indicates that it’s on its way to release soon. The release could also see the Xiaomi Pad 7 series unveiled alongside.

Featured Image: Xiaomi 14 Ultra Leaked Image