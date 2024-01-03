Xiaomi Mi 14 Ultra Will Have THIS Feature That Samsung Galaxy S24 May Not!

Xiaomi Mi 14 Ultra will support two-way satellite communication that may not be present in the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

So, this feature will allow users to both send as well as receive messages. It is the foremost flagship phone from Xiaomi to support this feature. The Xiaomi Mi Ultra 14 users may not find this feature useful in places having decent signal coverage. However, this feature proves to be inevitable during emergencies, sudden disappearance of ground signal, or loss of ground signal at places without signal coverage.

This feature helps Xiaomi Mi 14 Ultra users with real-time recording and also simplifies remote online rescue. It makes sure the user and the phone are always connected and online.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC. It comes with ultrasonic under-screen fingerprints. The phone’s rear has a 1-inch outsole primary camera.

The latest report from ETNews confirms that before releasing the Galaxy S24, Samsung is testing it with the three network operators namely LG Uplus, SK Telecom, and KT. In the test, the mobile carriers check whether the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s performance would resemble the performance on their cellular networks. It seems that there is no declaration of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra supporting two-way satellite communication. It implies that the brand might have not used it for some reason.

An industry insider mentions that the two-way satellite communication feature will be implemented in the Galaxy S25 series.

About the rumored Mi 14 series:

Xiaomi has already released the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. The two are the first smartphones to include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. They come with the latest Summilux lens. Moreover, they are the first devices to support the brand’s latest HyperOS UX. These phones are equipped with up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage space and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. They boast a 6.36-inch large display that supports 1.5K resolution.