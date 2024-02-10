Xiaomi 14 Ultra Image Leaked with Xiaomi 13 Ultra-like Design

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is slated to make a global announcement of its upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra on February 25.

A recent image shared by tipster Digital Chat Station shows a person with four smartphones in his hand.

The image shows three smartphones clearly while the fourth appears blurred with an off-white color. The smartphone on the extreme left is the Find X7 Ultra from Oppo.

The very next smartphone is the Viva X100 Pro and this is followed by the Honor Magic 6 Pro. The blurred smartphone is reported to be the 14 Ultra as the overall design is the same as that of the 13 Ultra.

Display of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra

The smartphone, presumed to be the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, will most likely have a curved-edge AMOLED display panel. This will be complemented by a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 2K resolution.

Processor, RAM and Software

It is expected that the 14 Ultra will encompass a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. The smartphone is also slated to be equipped with 16 GB RAM and offer support for massive storage of up to 1 TB.

The smartphone will run the latest Android 14 out of the box and also incorporate the manufacturer’s HyperOS 14 intended for Android 14.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Camera and Battery

According to the image, the 14 Ultra will have a circular camera module in the top half of the back panel. Earlier reports indicate that this module will house a 50 MP main snapper with OIS support and a f/1.6 to f/4.0 variable aperture along with a telephoto camera, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto camera. There is no information about the front snapper.

The smartphone will be powered by a 5,300 mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support. The battery supports 50 W wireless charging and 90 W wired charging.

As per previous reports, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will first hit the Chinese market and be available for purchase there. After this, the smartphone will be available in a few other select markets.