Xiaomi 14T Pro Listed on Camera FV5 Database and Thailand’s NTBC Certification

Xiaomi seems to be gearing up for the launch of the upcoming Xiaomi 14T Pro.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro smartphone was recently listed on the Camera FV 5 database and NTBC Certification. The vanilla model of the Xiaomi 14T received Singapore’s IMDA certification recently. Both smartphones are anticipated to have a global launch in the third quarter of this year.

Camera FV5 Database Details

The smartphone listing on the Camera FV5 database indicates that the rear or primary camera will incorporate 12.6 MP pixel binning, an f/1.6 aperture, and OIS. The fact that the handset supports 12.6 MP pixel binning is an indication that the manufacturer will opt for a 50 MP primary camera in the Xiaomi 14T Pro.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The selfie camera in front is likely to have a f/2.0 aperture with 8.1 MP pixel binning capability. Both cameras may also have a Leica backing like the flagship smartphones.

NTBC Certification Details

The NTBC certification of the smartphone confirms its model number or moniker as 2407FPN8EG. The listing indicates that the smartphone offers support for NR, GSM, LTE, and CDMA connectivity options.

The handset is expected to come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor that incorporates a 4 Nm process. The chipset has three Cortex X4 cores clocking at 2.85 GHz, one Cortex X4 core with a clocking frequency of 3.25 GHz and four Cortex A720 cores clocking at 2 GHz. The smartphone will also house a Mali G720 Immortalis MP12 GPU.

Also Read: Xiaomi 14T Pro (2407FPN8EG) and Unknown Xiaomi 2406APNFAG Smartphone Appear in Eurasian Certification

The Xiaomi 14T series will be the first set of T series smartphones to support wireless charging. According to an earlier report, the handsets will feature displays provided by Tianma.

Also Read: Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro Specifications Leaked Way Ahead of Launch

There is less likelihood of the Xiaomi 14T series making its debut in India especially as Xiaomi did not launch the predecessors Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 13T in the country. However, there is no confirmation from the manufacturer regarding this at the moment.