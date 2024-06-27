iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ Specs and Design Leaked Before Launch in July

iQOO has finally gone a step ahead and revealed the specifications and design of its iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ which is scheduled for a July launch.

The exact release date of the smartphone is yet to be known. The manufacturer recently revealed a poster highlighting the dual-tone design of the handset. The smartphone will sport a Buff Blue color portraying the iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ in a blue-white finish.

Specifications

The Neo 9S Pro+ will have three major upgrades over the Neo 9 Pro in terms of specifications. According to various reports including the latest leak by renowned tipster Digital Chat Station, the iQOO handset will be equipped with an OLED 6.78-inch screen. The screen will support a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1.5 K resolution. There will also be an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the smartphone will house LPDDR5 RAM, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and UFS storage. The high-end model is speculated to feature 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. There will also be a dedicated graphics chip that renders an enhanced gaming experience on the screen. It will come with the manufacturer’s OriginOS 4 based Android 14 out of the box.

The handset sports a 5,500 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging support. The back panel will incorporate a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and a 50 MP main camera that supports OIS. On the front, there will be a 16 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Design

The Neo 9S Pro+ will be encased in a plastic frame and has a design that is very much like the current Neo 9 models. There is a dual camera setup on the rear and a flat-screen on the front. It will hit the market as an upgrade to the iQOO Neo 9 Pro with a Dimensity 9300 chipset.