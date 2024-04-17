Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro Specifications Leaked Way Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi is working on the release of its Xiaomi 14 T and 14 T smartphones. A recent report reveals some key specifications of the two high-end T series handsets ahead of their launch.

Xiaomi 14 T Specs

According to the AndroidHeadlines report cited earlier, the smartphone is said to be associated with the codename Degas and referred to as N12A for internal reference. The smartphone is expected to be launched in Europe and Japan but not in India.

Also Read: Xiaomi 14T Pro (2407FPN8EG) and Unknown Xiaomi 2406APNFAG Smartphone Appear in Eurasian Certification

Although there is no information about the specifications, the handset is likely to be much the same as that of the 14 T Pro with just a few changes. Incidentally, the T series predecessors Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro differed from each other only on the basis of their chipset and charging capability. The Xiaomi 14 T smartphone may use a Dimensity 8000 chipset in place of the 9300 chipset. The handset may also not support wireless charging.

Xiaomi 14 T Pro Specs

The same report hints that the smartphone will have the internal model number M12. The handset will be similar to the Redmi K70 Ultra in many ways and also have some differences. According to the HyperOS codebase, both handsets will incorporate the Dimensity 9300 chipset under the hood. However, the Xiaomi smartphone is slated to have some exclusive features like a Leica-branded camera and wireless charging.

Also Read: Xiaomi 14 Ultra Image Leaked with Xiaomi 13 Ultra-like Design

While the Redmi handset will be a China-only release, the Xiaomi smartphone is anticipated to have a global release and be available in Japan and Europe but not in the Indian subcontinent.

Xiaomi will most probably release the Redmi K70 Ultra a few months from now in August this year. The Xiaomi 14T series is slated to arrive a month later in September.