Xiaomi Civi 3 (23046PNC9C) to Launch by the End of May; Bags CCC and MIIT Certifications

Xiaomi Civi 3 smartphone with model number 23046PNC9C has received certifications from China’s CCC and MIIT.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently organized a product launch event to release its upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. A new Xiaomi 5G model with the 23046PNC9C model number had cleared the Chinese CCC product certification recently and is rumored to be the upcoming Civi 3. The listing also indicates that the smartphone will be equipped with a 67W fast charging adapter.

The same model has received approval from China’s MIIT website, which has revealed a new storage variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity. This phone is expected to compete with phones like Oppo Reno10, Vivo S17 and Honor 90.

Xiaomi Civi 3 is slated to portray a cutout shaped like a pill and curved edges. The smartphone is also expected to feature an FHD+ 6.55-inch OLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400. On the back, the phone will house a Sony IMX800 series camera with OIS support for its primary camera. There will also be a dual 32MP front camera setup and a 32 MP ultra-wide lens for selfies.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Civi 3 will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset that has proved to be better than the Snapdragon 7 Gen1 and Snapdragon 778G Plus chips. The CPU will incorporate the 4nm process from TSMC and comprise eight cores with four large Cortex-A78 cores and four small Cortex-A55 cores. The large cores support a maximum frequency of 3.1GHz. The smartphone may come with 128GB LPDDR5 RAM as well as 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It will operate on Android 13 OS topped up with the manufacturer’s MIUI 14.

Based on reports by Weibo tech blogger @DCS, the Xiaomi Civi 3 will allow 5G roaming across various networks. This cross-networking roaming support enhances the user’s network experience with minimum signal blind spots and helps you to always have a 5G connection. The smartphone is reported to make its debut by the end of May this year.