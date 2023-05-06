Samsung Galaxy F54 5G (SM-EB546B) with Exynos 1380 Chipset and 8GB RAM Benchmarked

Samsung Galaxy F54 is an upcoming 5G smartphone and it has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website with its model number SM-EB546B.

The phone has scored 1008 and 2816 points in single and multi-core scores and will ship with Android 13 OS. It will have 8GB RAM as well. The processor that will power Samsung Galaxy F54 will be Exynos 1380 5G chipset with the codename s5e8835. The same chipset was used in the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy M54 smartphones.

Exynos 1380 is the successor of the Exynos 1280 chipset that was used in Galaxy A33 and A53 smartphones. This 5nm chipset was released in the month of February and offers noteworthy improvements over its predecessor. The chipset supports UFS 3.1 storage and has a better AI engine. It can support phones even with 200MP camera sensors, FHD+ resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate.

This octa-core chipset has four cores of Cortex A78 that clock at 2.4GHz and four cores of Cortex A55 that clock at 2.0GHz. It has Mali G68 GPU and offers various connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS, to name a few. The integrated 5G modem will support for sub-6GHz and mmWave networks.

Galaxy F54 smartphone is a rebranded Galaxy M54 smartphone that has released last month and hence will share most of its specs and features. The battery capacity will be 6000 mAH and the phone will weigh 199 grams. It will have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz and triple camera sensors of 108MP, 8MP and 2MP respectively. Whereas the selfie camera sensor will be 32MP. Video recording at 4K @ 30fps and 1080p @ 30fps will be supported as well.

Galaxy F54 Release Date

This new F-series phone was expected to be released by the end of April but will most probably be released this month in India. It has already bagged quite a few certifications from sites like Google Play Console and India’s BIS.