Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip Launch Timeframe and Some Specs Tipped

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has been reported to be working on its next set of foldables. While the Mix Fold 4 will be the successor to the Mix 4 Fold 3, the other smartphone likely to be called Mix Fold, will be the first clamshell-folding handset from the manufacturer.

A recent post by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station gives some insights about these smartphones along with their expected arrival time. The two smartphones are slated to be launched in the third quarter of this year. They will be exclusive to the domestic Chinese market. The leak also gives a hint about the cameras and battery in the two handsets, Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip.

Cameras

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip are said to partly have the same camera specifications. They are slated to have a 50 MP main camera with a 1/1.55” sensor that supports optical image stabilization. The two smartphones are also likely to depict a telephoto camera featuring an Omnivision OV60A with 2 optical zoom and a 1/2.8” sensor.

Apart from the above, the Mix Fold 4 is anticipated to support a 10 MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. This will give the smartphone a quad-camera setup.

Battery

According to the tipster, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip will support wireless charging. The Mix Fold 4 will have two batteries with 2390 mAh and 2485 mAh capacities. This will deliver a 4875 mAh combined capacity. The battery details of the Mix Flip and the charging capacities for both smartphones are yet to be known.

Design and Processor

The Mix Fold 4 is anticipated to bear a slim profile with a textured finish and a glass back. The frames are touted to be made of high-strength materials that make the handset lightweight and weigh anywhere between 220 to 229 grams. The smartphone will also have an IP rating for the first time with water resistance to a certain extent.

The two folding-type handsets are said to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. However, there are also talks about them housing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and supporting satellite connectivity.