iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ Key Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO recently announced that its upcoming iQOO Neo 9S Pro will house the Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset when it arrives in the Chinese market.

A recent leak by a Chinese tipster claims that the Neo 9S Pro smartphone will come along with another model iQOO Neo 9S Pro+. The tipster claims that the Plus model will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood.

Also Read: iQOO Neo 9S Pro, Vivo Y100 4G (Rebranded Vivo V30 Lite) Appear on Google Play Console Listing

A fresh tipoff by the well-known Digital Chat Station on China’s popular Weibo platform shares some insight into what may be the major specifications of the iQOO Neo 9S Pro Plus. While Digital Chat Station doesn’t explicitly mention the name of the smartphone, the emoji used in the post is a giveaway sign that the details are about a forthcoming iQOO phone.

Display and Camera

The leaker states that the handset will have a flat OLED 6.78-inch panel with 2800 x 1260 pixels, 1.5K resolution, and 144 Hz refresh rate. The screen is also rumored to have support for 2160 Hz DC dimming and PWM dimming.

Also Read: Vivo V30 SE and iQOO Pad 2 Pro (Rebranded Vivo Y200e/Y100 & Vivo Pad 3) Reveal Key Specs Via Google Play Console Listing

The primary camera on the back is said to be a 50 MP shooter. No other information is available at the moment.

RAM, Storage, and Processor

According to the tipster’s post, the iQOO Neo 9S Pro Plus will come in two variants with respect to storage. One of them is speculated to offer 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage while the other will feature 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage.

As for the processor, the smartphone is anticipated to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. Going by the leak, the handset is also predicted to comprise a dedicated graphics processor that will render an improved gaming experience.

Other details about the cameras as well as the battery capacity and charging capability are yet to be leaked.