Xiaomi Mix Flip Specs Leaked While OPPO Find N4 Flip Launch May Be Delayed

There have been rumors for some time now about Xiaomi working on its first flip smartphone named the Xiaomi Mix Flip followed by various updates about its design and specifications.

The latest report gives some more insight into the processor, battery and other specifications of the Xiaomi Mix Flip smartphone. There is also an update about Oppo’s upcoming vertical-style folding smartphone.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Specifications

According to the latest report from tipster Smart Pikachu, the Mix Flip may come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. If this is true, the folding device will portray faster performance than the manufacturer’s just launched Mix Fold 3 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood. The smartphone will also be equipped with a high-density battery with support for satellite communication.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip may have a design similar to that of the Pocket 2 offered by Huawei. The smartphone could also be equipped with a second display with multiple customization options along with a 50 MP main camera at the back and a 3X zoom telephoto lens supporting macro capability.

The Mix Flip smartphone is expected to be unveiled by the manufacturer in China soon.

Oppo Find N4 Flip Launch Date Delayed

Flip smartphones are not new to Oppo. The manufacturer has already released two flip smartphones Oppo Flip N2 and Oppo Flip N3 in a time interval of just eight months. The Flip N2 was launched in December 2022 while the Flip N3 followed suit in August 2023.

Even though it is close to six months since the release of the Oppo Flip N3, the same tipster states that the manufacturer is not yet done with the Oppo Flip N4 and work on the smartphone has slowed down. The launch will take place only in the second half of 2024.

Featured Image: Xiaomi Mix Flip Schematic by GSM China