Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro (24018RPACC) Gets 3C Certification

Xiaomi is expected to release a tablet in the Pad 7 lineup. This series is likely to incorporate two tablets namely the Xiaomi Pad 7 and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro.

These tablets are expected to be released at a launch event scheduled in April 2024. Moreover, both tablets are likely to debut along with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro with model number 24018RPACC has made an appearance on China’s 3C certification platform. The certification indicates that the tablet would support 120W fast charging. The device has also received the HDR Vivid Certification.

Its model number on this certification platform is 24018RPACG. The appearance of the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro on the HDR Vivid Certification suggests that it could feature a display that supports high dynamic support. Hence, it guarantees a vibrant visual experience.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC by Qualcomm, up to 12 GB RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage. Moreover, it could be powered by Android 14-based HyperOS.

The device’s 10-inch LCD is expected to provide a 1480 x 2367 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It may feature a 50MP dual-camera module at the rear. The audio system may include quad speakers. The built-in battery could support 10000mAh capacity.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 processor and a Gen 1 (4 nm) SoC. The primary clock speed is 3.19 GHz. The device runs on Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14 OS. The memory and storage options include 8GB + 256GB, 12GB+ 256GB, 12GB+ 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. The 14-inch IPS LCD screen offers 1800 x 2880 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera module contains a main camera (50MP resolution) and a dual camera setup (2MP resolution). The resolution of the front camera is 20MP.