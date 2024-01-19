Xiaomi Mix Flip (2311BPN23C) Gets MIIT Certification; Launch Imminent

A Xiaomi smartphone with model number 2311BPN23C has been listed on the MIIT certification website. It is anticipated that this device’s name will likely be Xiaomi Mix Flip.

The reports that have surfaced online about this device suggest that it will be launched only in China.

Brands like Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Samsung, and Motorola are well-known for releasing flip-style vertically foldable smartphones in China. Xiaomi and Honor are likely to step into the flip phone market by releasing the Xiaomi Mix Flip and Honor Magic Flip in 2024.

Since the smartphone has obtained the MIIT certification, it is expected to be launched pretty soon. Moreover, it has appeared on the IMEI database which confirms the device’s moniker.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Specifications

The database of the MIIT certificate indicates that this smartphone would support the Tiantong satellite communication standard. The 5G-enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) technology will be implemented in the device. It is likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (manufactured using TSMC’s 4nm process), Adreno 740 GPU, and Android operating system.

It would have a triple camera unit with 3x optical zoom support and a telephoto lens. The schematic renders suggest that the brand may include a horizontal camera layout in the phone. There may be a tiny external screen located below the rear camera setup.

It is speculated that the Xiaomi Mix Flip would be released before the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. The reports indicate that the Xiaomi Fold 4 may be released in July or August 2024, so the Mix Flip may be released in late Q2 of 2024.

