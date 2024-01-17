Purported Xiaomi Mix 5 (2503AVP01C) May Include Dual Cameras, SD 8-series Chipset and More

As per recent online reports, Xiaomi is preparing to release the Xiaomi Mix 5 smartphone. The model number of this device is expected to be 2503AVP01C.

The numbers ‘2503’ at the beginning of the model number suggest that this device will be launched only during the first quarter of 2025. The brand released the Xiaomi Mix 4 in August 2021. Since then, the brand has not released a smartphone from the Mix-series.

Also Read: Vivo Pad 3 to Offer Faster Charging and a Larger Display

The reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the details about this upcoming smartphone. Through the latest Weibo post, the tipster has shared some of the key details about the phone. He hasn’t explicitly stated the device’s moniker in the leak. But, the specifications suggest that it could be the next-generation phone from the Mix series.

Xiaomi Mix 5 Rumored Specs

The purported Xiaomi Mix 5 is anticipated to support the below specifications.

Camera

The device is expected to include is two under-display camera sensors. Xiaomi Mix 5 will likely boast a triple rear camera setup (108MP + 13MP + 8MP) and a 20MP front camera. Moreover, the device is likely to feature a telephoto lens with up to 4x optical zoom support.

Other specifications

The forthcoming phone could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 series processor. The rumored Mix 5 smartphone’s live image shared in a Weibo post by the tipster reveals some key design aspects. It demonstrates a boxy build with a bezel-less display design owing to the exceptionally slim bezels on four sides. Its 6.73-inch AMOLED display is expected to support 3,200 x 1440 pixels resolution.

Also Read: POCO X6 5G Design Leaked; POCO X6 Pro to Release with Xiaomi HyperOS

The leaked image also indicates that the Xiaomi Mix 5 could contain 256GB of storage space, 12GB of RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery. Moreover, the device is likely to be powered by Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS.