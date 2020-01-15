Xiaomi Poco X2 Geekbench Listing Spotted! Could it be the Long-Awaited Poco F2 or Rebranded Redmi K30?

A phone name Poco X2 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Could it be the long-awaited Poco F2 phone?

First, there is no official confirmation on it. A recently leaked trademark application revealed that Xiaomi has filed a trademark for a device called ‘Poco F2‘. It is yet to be ascertained whether the newly spotted Poco X2 is the same Poco F2 that is expected to debut this year.

The Geekbench 5 listing did not reveal the processor that powers the Poco X2. The ‘phoenixin’ text can be seen in the motherboard field where the processor name is usually found mentioned. The unspecified processor that powers the device is Qualcomm and it has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The SoC is coupled with 8 GB of RAM and the device is loaded with Android 10 OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench 5, the Poco X2 has scored 547. In its multi-core test, it reached 1767 score. These scores are similar to the scores of Redmi K30 on Geekbench 5.

The ‘phoenixin’ name reminds of the Xiaomi ‘Phoenix’ device that XDA Developers had spotted in November. The Phoenix codename was spotted in the MIUI 11 code and it was believed to belong to the Redmi K30 smartphone. The MIUI 11 code revealed that the Phoenix phone has a 120Hz display, a side-facing fingerprint scanner and a Sony IMX686 image sensor. These specs are available on the Redmi K30.

There could be a possibility that the Redmi K30 could be rebranded as Poco X2. However, this is just an assumption and only concrete evidence arriving in the future can confirm it. Hence, it is advisable to digest the Poco X2 Geekbench listing with a grain of salt.

The Poco F1 that was announced in August 2018 was a pathbreaking Snapdragon 845 flagship phone that had arrived with a very affordable price tag. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Pocophone did not launch its successor in 2019. With the Poco F2 name trademarked, it is likely that the highly anticipated smartphone will go official this year.