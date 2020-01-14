Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 Update Coming in April

Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy Tab S6 are now scheduled to receive Android 10 OS update in April.

This updated information has surfaced on the Samsung affiliated Turkish Guncelmiyiz website. It appears that the arrival of Android 10 update for these devices is on schedule as it matches with the software upgrade roadmap that was released by Samsung in the past few months.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Samsung’s Android 10 update roadmap for India and Israel had stated the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy Tab S6 will be provided with the software upgrade in April. The Guncelmiyiz listings reveal that the South Korean company is now testing the Android 10 update for Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy Tab S6. These devices had arrived with the Android 9 Pie OS preinstalled and they are scheduled to receive the update between April 1 and May 1 this year.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M30s to Get Android 10 Update Soon; Appears at Wi-Fi Alliance

In related news, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is expected to be treated with the Android 10 OS update soon as it was seen with the new OS at Wi-Fi Alliance last week. The handset is expected to be provided with the Android 10 update in Q2 this year.

Samsung was expected to release Android 10 upgrade for Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 at the beginning of this year. However, these devices were provided with the update earlier in December. Hence, there is a possibility that Galaxy M30s could be getting the Android 10 update in this quarter.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 Tablet with S-Pen Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9611 and Android 10

Samsung has so far released Android 10 updates for Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A40 in different parts of the world. The Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy M40, Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A8s are expected to be treated with the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020.