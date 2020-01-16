Samsung Galaxy A8s (SM-G887N) Spotted with Android 10 on Wi-Fi Alliance

Samsung Galaxy A8s (model number SM-G887N) has been spotted with Android 10 on the database of Wi-Fi Alliance.

It appears that the South Korean company could be internally testing the new Android update for the Galaxy A8s smartphone. Hopefully, the update will be arriving for the smartphone in the near future. The Galaxy A8s was made available in certain markets as Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019).

Samsung had launched the Galaxy A8s in December 2018 in China. It was one of the first phones to sport a punch-hole display. The smartphone had arrived preloaded with One UI based Android 9 Pie OS. The South Korean company had released the Android 10 update roadmap for its phones in China in November last year. The listing stated that the Galaxy A8s will be provided with the Android 10 update in March this year.

Now that the Galaxy A8s has appeared with Android 10 on Wi-Fi Alliance, there is a possibility that the update may arrive by March this year. The update is expected to bring along the latest One UI 2.0 custom user interface from Samsung.

In related news, the South Korean company is also expected to release the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy M40 and Galaxy A80 in the first quarter of this year. Recently, the Galaxy M30s was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance with Android 10 OS update. The new software upgrade for the M30s is expected to release by the second quarter of the year.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy Tab S6 devices were also recently seen with an updated status for Android update. Both devices are expected to receive the update in April. So far, the company has rolled the Android 10 upgrade for Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A40 phones across the globe.