Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Geekbench Listing Appears Ahead of Launch

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Geekbench listing has surfaced today.

The handset is scheduled to go official on March 12 in India. Ahead of the launch, it has surfaced on Geekbench to reveal some of its key details.

The Geekbench 5 listing of the Redmi Note 9 Pro shows that it is running on Android 10 OS. It has 6 GB of RAM. The name of the processor is not mentioned in the Geekbench 5 listing. It only states that it is fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset that has a base frequency of 1.8GHz.



The name “curtana” mentioned in the motherboard field could be the codename of the processor or the Note 9 Pro handset. In the single-core test of Geekbench 5, the device reached a score of 569. In the multi-core test, it recorded a score of 1755. Some reports have claimed that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be powered by a new 5G chipset that has a model number of SM6250. However, there is no concrete evidence to support this claim.

The other specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro are currently under the wraps. Amazon India and Xiaomi India’s website has landing pages for the Redmi Note 9 Pro through which some of its key features have been revealed. The smartphone is expected to arrive with faster charging capabilities. The Redmi Note 8 series supported 18W fast charging, but the Note 9 Pro may offer better charging speed. A new charger by Xiaomi that has a model number of MDY-11-EM was certified by the 3C authority of China. It supports maximum charging speeds of 22.5W. It is speculated that this charger may ship with the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has quad cameras arranged in a square-shaped module on its back. Speculations are rife that it will arrive with a punch-hole display.