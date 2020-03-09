Redmi M2003J6A1G FCC Listing Reveals 4,920mAh battery and 27W Fast Charger; Could it be Redmi Note 9 Series Phone?

An upcoming Redmi phone with model number M2003J6A1G has bagged approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.

The FCC appearance has spilled key information on its battery and charging support. However, the exact identity of the Redmi M2003J6A1G not known yet. The FCC documents reveal that M2003J6A1G Redmi smartphone is preinstalled with MIUI 11.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,920mAh minimum rated battery. Its typical size would be 5,000mAh. Also, the listing reveals that the Redmi phone will come equipped with a 27W fast charger. The other details of the smartphone are currently under the wraps.

The Redmi Note 8 series came with support for 18W fast charging. The official teasers of the Redmi Note 9 series suggest that it will offer faster charging experience. The Note 9 series lineup is said to include three devices namely Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The company will be announcing the Note 9 series on March 12.

The other Redmi phone that will go official this month is the Redmi K30 Pro flagship phone that will feature Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. Redmi K30 Pro may come in multiple variants, but the rumors surrounding suggest that it will be equipped with a 33W fast charger. Its upper mid-range phone, Redmi K30, had come with a 30W fast charger.

Hence, it appears that the Redmi M2003J6A1G may not be the Redmi K30 Pro. It remains to be seen whether it goes official as Redmi Note 9 Pro or Note 9 Pro Max. In related news, the same variant of the phone has also bagged certification from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). A variant of the phone with model number M2003J6A1I has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS).