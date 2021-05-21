Oppo A16, Huawei Watch 3 Pro, Huawei MatePad Pro 2 5G, Huawei ANG-LX1, Moto XT2153-1, and Realme RMX3363 Get Russian EEC certification

The upcoming Oppo A16 (CPH2269), Huawei Watch 3 Pro (GLL-AL01), Huawei MatePad Pro 2 5G (WGR-W19), Huawei ANG-LX1, Moto XT2153-1, and Realme RMX3363 have received certification from Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Authority.

Oppo A16 (CPH2269)

Oppo A16 could be the next company’s A-series smartphone which has now received certification from Russia’s EEC. The smartphone carries model number CPH2269. Last week, we spotted the A16 on Singapore’s IMDA certification that confirmed the moniker. It also revealed some connectivity features such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The device has also bagged certification from India’s BIS authority, which hints that it may arrive in the Indian market.

Also Read: OPPO A16 (CPH2269) and Oppo Reno6 Pro (CPH2249) Bag Singapore’s IMDA Certification

As of now, there is not much known about the smartphone. Also, the company has no words regarding the launch of Oppo A16. We’ll have more details once the device gets more certifications or gets closer to the launch.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro (GLL-AL01)

Huawei is gearing up to launch the Watch 3 series in China. The lineup is most likely to include two watches: Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. Today, we have spotted the Huawei Watch 3 Pro on Russian EEC certification with model number GLL-AL01. The smartwatch has also received certifications from NBTC and TENAA, which hints the device is getting ready for the launch.

The TENAA certification of Huawei 3 Pro revealed that the watch has 4G LTE connectivity and boots HarmonyOS. It supports voice function and eSIM technology. As of now, the company has not announced a launch date for the Huawei Watch 3 series, but rumors are that it will launch alongside the Huawei P50 series in June this year.

Huawei MatePad Pro 2 5G (WGR-W19)

A new Huawei tablet carrying model number WGR-W19 has received certification from the Russian EEC authority. The device is codenamed “wagner”. It will come in multiple variants with model numbers WGR-W09, WGR-AN09/AN19/AN19M, and WGR-N00/N10/N00M.

EEC certification has listed the device as Huawei MatePad Pro, but a reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that it will launch as Huawei MatePad Pro 2 5G. He also revealed that the tablet will come in two display options – a 12.2-inch Huaxing-made display and a 12.6-inch Samsung-made display. The tablet has already bagged certification from Bluetooth SIG, TENAA, and 3C with 40W fast charging support. Rumors are that the company will unveil Huawei MatePad 2 and MatePad Pro 2 5G in China on the 10th of June.

Huawei ANG-LX1

A mysterious Huawei smartphone with model number ANG-LX1 has been spotted on Russian EEC certification. As of now, the marketing name of the device is currently unknown. Notably, Nova 8 5G has a similar model number, ANG-AN00. So, we speculate that the ANG-LX1 could be a new variant of Huawei Nova 8 5G or a rebranded Nova 8 5G. Things will be more clear, once we get more details about the phone.

Also Read: Realme RMX3142 Geekbench Listing Appears; Could Arrive as Rebranded OPPO K9 5G

Moto XT2153-1

Motorola smartphone bearing model number Moto XT2153-1 has obtained Russian EEC certification. It does not reveal the moniker or any of the specifications. There are not many details out on the internet for the Moto XT2153-1. We expect more details to surface online once it gets multiple certifications.

Realme RMX3363

Mysterious Realme smartphone carrying model number RMX3363 has appeared on EEC certification. The EEC listing fails to reveal the moniker or any of the device specifications. We’ll have more details in the next few days about the RMX3363.