2024 iPad Air and Apple iPad Pro Dimensions Leaked

Apple did not have any new tablets for 2023. However, there have been talks about the manufacturer offering new iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets for 2024.

Apple will offer both iPad Air and iPad Pro and there will be two variants of each tablet. The two versions of the iPad Air have been assigned the codenames J507 and J537 according to one of the first reports last year about the manufacturer working on new variants of the tablets.

There will be some upgrades to both tablets and one such change is to their dimensions. According to online sources, the tech giant will offer the iPad Air in a bigger size while the iPad Pro will be thinner than before. This is the first time that the iPad Air will be available in two sizes.

2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro Size

The smaller variant of both tablets will have a size of 11 inches. On the other hand, the bigger iPad Air and iPad Pro will be sized at 12.9 inches.

The 11-inch iPad Air will feature the same size as its predecessor. This means that the tablet will come in a size of 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm. The newly introduced 12.9-inch alternative will be sized at 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.0 mm.

As for the iPad Pro, the 11-inch model will have a size of 249.7 x 177.5 x 5.1 mm. This will make it longer and thinner but less wide than the previous version which was sized at 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm. In contrast, the 12-inch variant will come in a size of 281.5 x 215.5 x 5.0 mm making it longer and wider but thinner than the older model that is sized at 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4 mm.

Other Specifications

It is still unclear at the moment whether Apple will opt for a M3 chip or a M2 to replace the present M1 in the iPad Air tablets.

The iPad Pro is rumored to come with an OLED display, which is why it is thinner than before because of the fewer layers involved. The tablets are speculated to house a M3 chip under the hood.

The two tablets are anticipated to be shipped early next month along with new Macbooks as reported by Bloomberg. Apple may introduce them through a press release or organize a special event in March for this purpose.