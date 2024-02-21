Apple iPhone SE4 to Arrive with an OLED Display in 2025

There have been several reports in the past of a new iPhone SE in the pipeline from Apple. All these reports had very less to reveal about the smartphone.

However, the latest report from Korea gives some interesting insight into the display and launch timeline of the future handset, Apple iPhone SE4.

At present, there is no information on how Apple plans to name the upcoming smartphone. Going by how the manufacturer has named the earlier handsets in this series, it is likely that Apple will launch the smartphone as the iPhone SE (2025) and be referred to as the iPhone SE4.

iPhone SE4 or iPhone SE (2025) Display

The recent report mentions that the iPhone SE4 will be equipped with an OLED display panel. If this happens, this will be the first smartphone in the SE series to have such a panel as its predecessors came with LCD panels.

The OLED panel is expected to be the same as that Apple deployed in its iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Hence, it is slated to be equipped with a 6.1-inch panel, 2532 x 1170 resolution, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits brightness along with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support.

The report goes on to highlight that the OLED display will be designed with recyclable materials that will in turn lower the manufacturing costs. It also states that Apple has received quotes from Samsung Display, BOE, and Tianma to supply the OLED panels with Samsung Display quoting the least amount. Hence, it is anticipated that Samsung Display would be chosen as the key supplier for the OLED panel.

Launch Timeline of iPhone SE4

Along with details about the display panel, the report claims that the smartphone will be launched in 2025. It is likely that a summer or spring release can be expected like earlier iPhone SE models and will be priced at less than or equal to $500.

All the above statements must for now be considered with a pinch of salt. Apple has not made any official announcement about the iPhone SE4 to date and so we have to wait for this to know if this is true.