Google Pixel Fold 2 Renders Leaked with Larger Displays and New Camera

There have been quite a few talks about the Google Pixel Fold 2. Recent renders showed the smartphone with a completely new look compared to its predecessor.

These 5K CAD-based renders could be the design that the tech giant is planning to implement for its Google Pixel Fold 2. The details leaked in the past and now give an insight into what the manufacturer is likely to offer through its second-generation folding smartphone.

Size

When folded, the Fold 2 is reported to come in a size of 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 mm. This will make it bigger and thinner than its predecessor by 15.5 mm and 1.56 mm while being slightly less wide than the original handset at the same time. The unfolded smartphone is expected to be sized at 155.2 x 150.2 x 11.7 mm. It is not known at this point the weight of the new Fold 2 will weigh.

Weight

From the latest leaks, the Pixel Fold 2 will likely have a cover screen of 6.4 inches and an inner screen of 7.9 inches. This is a big leap from the 5.8-inch cover screen and 7.6-inch inner screen of the first-generation Pixel Fold.

There will be a punch-hole selfie display on the right side of the inner display as well as above the cover display.

Camera

As indicated in previous leaks, the revised camera module will be spread across two sections. The smartphone is speculated to have a new camera bump with a triple camera setup and multiple sensors on the top left.

Previous leaks indicate there would be four sensors with no information about the fourth sensor that is speculated to be a temperature sensor. The flash unit is expected to be on the right of the cameras.

Other Google Pixel Fold 2 Details

The volume and power buttons will be on the right side while the SIM tray, microphone, speaker grill, and USB-C port will be at the bottom. There are also rumors that the smartphone will house a Tensor G4 chipset, 16 GB RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage under its hood.

The overall form factor is expected to be similar to that of the OnePlus Open. However, there may be changes in the final product.