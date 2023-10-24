A Major FF11 Crossover and Staple MMO Feature: Here’s All That Final Fantasy 14 Is Getting

Final Fantasy 14 fans can look forward to the arrival of several new exciting features in the game!

The upcoming Alliance raid of Final Fantasy 14 shall feature a major crossover with Final Fantasy 11. While Final Fantasy 14 and Final Fantasy 11 crossovers have happened in the past, this is expected to be bigger than any other crossover that has taken place in the past.

Also Read: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition Unveiled: To Have 100 Hours of Content

The second edition of Final Fantasy 14’s fan festival brought to the fore a plethora of exciting information for Downtrail. Among other things, players received important information about Viper, which happens to be one of the many lucrative jobs to be introduced in FF 14. Fans also got a glimpse of the graphics update that is expected to be rolled out in the expansion.

During the convention’s keynote, the Final Fantasy XIV team also introduced the subject of the 24-man Alliance raid designed for the new expansion. The new raid series, which is being referred to as Echoes, will serve as an introduction to Final Fantasy 11, the original Final Fantasy MMO. While not much information has been shared about the locations, characters and bosses, players can look forward to the first raid to be launched in Downtrail Patch 7.1. The second and third raids will come in 7.3 and 7.5.

There is a lot more that Final Fantasy fans can look forward to in the near future. Square Enix has confirmed that chat bubbles will soon be arriving in Final Fantasy 14. While chat bubbles have featured in most games in this space, Final Fantasy 14 took a while to come up with the decision to incorporate them.

Also Read: Final Fantasy 14 Free Trial Gets Expanded; Game To Arrive On Xbox Soon

Various MMOs like Guild Wars 2 and World of Warcraft have featured bubbles that pop up closer to a character when they say something. This feature, however, was not a part of FF 14. All the chats would pop up in a separate window.

On the occasion of Final Fantasy 14’s Fan Festival, MMO content creator Preach posed a question to developers about chat bubbles being added to the game. His query led to the inclusion of this feature getting approved. This confirmation brought a lot of joy to all those fans who had been long wishing for it to be added to the game.

No date for the chat bubbles, just said they’re working on it. Pics also not allowed of Yoshi P but someone scored some from the queue pic.twitter.com/o6SxI8BF4A — Mike (@PreachGaming) October 21, 2023

For a while, Final Fantasy 14 have had mods and plugins that help in including chat bubbles in the game. However, most players would be aware of the fact that the terms of service laid down by Final Fantasy 14 forbid the use of third-party tools. If a player uses such tools, they could face penalties. With this feature being added in the game, players will get to use chat bubbles freely.