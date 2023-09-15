Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition Unveiled: To Have 100 Hours of Content

With close to 100 hours of content, the Collector’s Edition of Final Fantasy 7 will provide players a lot to stay engaged with!

Square Enix recently unveiled the Collector’s Edition of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The limited-edition bundle, which is now up for pre-orders, was officially announced during the recently conducted PlayStation State of Play livestream.

The September 14 broadcast by Sony included a new trailer that was designed for the second game in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy planned by Square Enix. The promo, which was three-minute long, offered a glimpse into gameplay footage and also confirmed the release date of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The much-awaited title will be officially launched on February 29, 2024.

After making the aforementioned announcement, the gaming studio officially revealed Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Collector Edition which can now be pre-ordered by paying a sum of $349.99. As soon as the price was revealed, players were quick to remark that it is costlier than the 1st Class Edition of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

While the price is slightly on the higher side, players can seek solace in the fact that the limited-edition bundle comes equipped with a lot of premium-quality merchandise. One of the best merchandise pieces that players will get with the bundle is a 19-inch statue of Sephiroth. Some of the other items that players would find fascinating are an exclusive steelbook and hardback artbook and a CD featuring the soundtrack of the game. The physical copy of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will feature a reversible cover. Players can get all the digital goodies by using a redeemable code provided to them.

While the Collector’s Edition will come equipped with a lot of bonus content, it will have not a few things found in other editions. The Moogle Trio Summoning Materia pack, for instance, will exclusively be a part of the Digital Deluxe Edition. Since the gaming studio has teased that the game will feature 100 hours of content, there is a lot that players would get to explore.