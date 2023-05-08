A Sims 4 Player Offers Fans a Tour of Recreated Version of Popular TV Show House

A Sims 4 player has uploaded a video featuring their latest creation which happens to be an accurate representation of Shameless, the popular TV show.

A Sims 4 player recently displayed their creativity by recreating the much talked about Gallagher house from the popular TV series Shameless. The player went on to share the video on social media to ensure fans get the opportunity to have a look at their creation. The Sims 4 is not a recently launched game and Shameless has been around for a while as well. Despite that, these properties continue to generate a lot of interest among gaming enthusiasts, TV buffs and pop culture trackers.

Though The Sims 4 has been around for a decade now, it still offers players the opportunity to put together creative houses and also decide the kind of lives their inhabitants would lead. Players use social media platforms to keep everybody around posted about their creations. Some of the things that have stood out in the recent past include the recreation of the iconic houses from SpongeBob Square Pants, colorful bedrooms and other spaces inspired by the themes of albums put together by Taylor Swift and homes that resemble the ones you come across in the islands from Animal Crossing: New Horizon.

The aforementioned Sims 4 player shared a TikTok video that offered viewers an elaborate tour of the property from Shameless. For those who haven’t followed Shameless, it is a comedy-drama series that traces the many adventurous activities the Gallagher family takes part. Sunny Shimming, who is very active on TikTok, recreated the house belonging to the Gallagher family in the game quite effectively.

While everybody appreciated the detailing in the video, there was a lot of appreciation for the player for the overall effort made. When you go to the comments section of this particular video, you realize the kind of response it is getting. While Shimming made some minor tweaks because of some logistical issues, their effort deserves a lot of praise.