The Sims 4: Players Complains About Missing Nails in Spa Day Pack

The Sims 4 players are extremely upset about not being able to find nails in Spa Day Pack.

Recently, The Sims 4 rolled out a patch that was designed to restore the Stretchy Sims’ dimensions when they are still at a very young age. The new update is interesting for a variety of reasons. Among other things, it enables you to decorate your creations in various innovative ways. While players were initially quite excited about the arrival of this update, they were quite disappointed to see it corrupting certain features present in the game.

A bunch of players, through various social media platforms, have reported this issue. According to them, some nails are missing or have disappeared from the Spa Day pack in Create-a-Sim or CAS screen. As per recent reports, the nails have become untraceable after the launch of the v1.97.42.1030 patch. Upon further investigation, it was found out that shiny and matte versions of coffin nails cannot be found in the pack anymore.

There is a very interesting thing which must be mentioned here. While nails designed for male frame Sims are around, you don’t see the nails for female frame Sims. Players are quite naturally upset to see things, which they have paid for, missing from the pack.

While the issue has been verified, the developers are yet to comment on it. Once the developers acknowledge this problem, players could expect the nails to be back in the Spa Day pack. Despite staying quiet, there is a possibility that Maxis is already busy with the process of investigating and resolving this issue.

Though players have discussed this issue extensively on social media, they have not been able to find a temporary solution for it. At this moment, the only option they have is to wait for the developers to fix it.