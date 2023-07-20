A World of Warcraft and Fortnite Crossover Might Be In The Works

Though just a rumor at this point, there is a good possibility of World of Warcraft crossing over with Fortnite!

A recent leak points towards an exciting crossover taking place between World of Warcraft and Fortnite. Fans would know that World of Warcraft happens to be the result of Activision Blizzard wanting to put together a massively multiplayer online game or MMO in the 3D space. The game, which was released in 2004, emerged as a massive success and the gaming company’s gamble paid off in a big way.

In 2023, gamers have already witnessed a collaboration taking place between World of Warcraft and Diablo 4. The collaboration, as many experts stated, was a ‘homemade crossover’ between the two IPs owned by Activision Blizzard.

While crossovers are not something one associate with World of Warcraft, one sees them happening quite regularly in Fortnite. In the past, Fortnite has had several successful collaborations with Dragon Ball, Marvel and Assassin’s Creed. In the fourth chapter of season 3, fans witnessed the return of The Witcher to Fortnite with brand-new skins. Along with Nike, there was also a notable crossover with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film spawned out of the franchise.

According to a recently surfaced rumor, World of Warcraft is gearing up for a crossover with Fortnite. In WoW’s 10.1.7 PTR patch, one has come across references to the game. These references, which were discovered by Wowhead, comprise eight different spells that are linked to Fortnite.

Among other things, there is a reference to the Slurp Juice, which happens to be one of the most prominent items in Fortnite that works towards restoring the health of a player. There is also a reference to a spell called The Storm which is also quite important. A reference has also been made to Fortnite’s Storm Circle, which, as ardent fans would know, is one of the major gameplay mechanics associated with the game.

While there is a very good possibility of a major collaboration taking place between World of Warcraft and Fortnite, one is not very sure about the nature of collaboration as yet. What one is sure about is the fact that whenever this collaboration happens, it will generate a lot of excitement in the gaming community. Since the two games belong to different genres, it would be interesting to see how this collaboration shapes up.