Fortnite Might Include a Witcher 3 Character To Please Fans

While no update has been shared officially as yet, there is a strong possibility of a popular character arriving on Fortnite soon.

Fortnite’s next collaboration with The Witcher franchise could be announced soon along with a new skin for Ciri. In the past, one has seen characters belonging to other franchises arriving in Fortnite. Therefore, if it happens again, players wouldn’t really be surprised. In the last few years, The Witcher has gained tremendous popularity. Now, Epic Games might channelize its popularity towards increasing the player base for Fortnite.

From Spider-Man 2099 to Anakin Skywalker, a variety of characters have been introduced to the fans in the last couple of months. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, Optimus Prime was unveiled as a part of the promotions for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In the current season of the game, the Transformers character will continue to cater to older players. However, the inclusion of prominent characters from The Witcher would also appeal to several sections of players.

According to a tweet posted by iFire Monkey, a prominent game leaker, Ciri from The Witcher could be seen in the game soon. As per the leaker, Ciri shall make an appearance on the Item Shop soon. Since Fortnite has not made an official announcement yet, there is no clarity on how players can earn the skin or when they can expect it to go online. The timing, however, seems to be right as the third season of The Witcher series is scheduled to start streaming on Netflix on June 29.

Ciri from The Witcher 3 will most likely be in the Item Shop very soon!! 🔥 A Player Icon with her face was added in today's update, and the icon is part of an encrypted set! (Thanks to @iFireMonkey for making me aware of the icon!) pic.twitter.com/xnY1ojY1xZ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 20, 2023

Fortnite have had collaborations with The Witcher in the past as well. A couple of months ago, Geralt of Rivia arrived in the game as a part of its Season 4 Chapter 1 Battle Pass. Players who were interested in getting Geralt were given as many as five quests to complete. After completing each quest, the player could get a cosmetic item related to the character.

Though Fortnite hasn’t shared any confirmation on the arrival of Ciri in the game, other IPs are expected to be associated with the battle royale soon. A couple of days ago, Nike shared details about a collaboration event with Fortnite where players would get the opportunity to visit the Airphoria island and procure the Air Max 1 ’86 Back Bling. These collaborations should help Fortnite retain its position as one of the most live-service games around.