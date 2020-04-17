Alleged Huawei Nova 7 (HNB-AN00) Series Phone Appears on Geekbench

A new smartphone that has a model number of HBN-AN00 has surfaced on Geekbench benchmarking platform. It can either be a Huawei or Honor device.

However, considering the fact that Honor has recently launched multiple smartphones across different price segments, the HBN-AN00 seems to be an upcoming Huawei Nova 7 series smartphone.

Huawei is known for using “ANXX” in the model number of those smartphones that are equipped with 5G connectivity. Hence, it can be said that the HNB-AN00 that has appeared on Geekbench is a 5G phone. The name of the processor is not mentioned. However, the listing reveals that the HNB-AN00 phone is driven by a HiSilicon Kirin chipset that has a base frequency of 1.84GHz.

Rumors have it that the upcoming Huawei Nova 7 could be powered by Kirin 985 chipset. The SoC has the same 1.84GHz base frequency. Hence, there is a possibility that the HNB-AN00 could be the forthcoming Nova 7 smartphone.

The Geekbench 5 listing further reveals that the alleged Huawei Nova 7 has 8 GB of RAM. The handset is loaded with Android 10 OS. It recorded 655 in the single-core test of Geekbench 5. It reached a score of 2326 in the multi-core test.

Leaks surrounding the Huawei Nova 7 series revealed that it will be sporting a dual punch-hole curved display along with an in-screen fingerprint reader. Its rear has a quad camera setup with a 50x periscope zoom lens.

The Nova 7 lineup is rumored to include three devices such as Nova 7 SE, Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro. The Kirin 820 5G may drive the Nova 7 SE whereas the Pro model could be fueled by the Kirin 990 5G SoC. The series could be priced between 2,000 Yuan ($282) and 4,000 Yuan ($565).