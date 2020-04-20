Huawei NEY-AN00 Geekbench Listing Reveals Kirin 990 5G SoC and 8GB of RAM

A mysterious Huawei phone with model number NEY-AN00 has made its appearance on Geekbench. Unfortunately, the identity of the phone is not known yet.

The model number has been spotted for the first time. It seems to be an upcoming flagship phone from Huawei. The Huawei NEY-AN00 smartphone is a 5G handset that runs on Android 10 OS. The device is equipped with 8 GB of RAM. The phone is driven by a 5G-ready Kirin processor that has a base frequency of 1.95GHz.

Also Read: Alleged Huawei Nova 7 (HNB-AN00) Series Phone Appears on Geekbench

It appears that the mysterious NEY-AN00 could be powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset. In the single-core test of Geekbench 5, the handset recorded a score of 753 and it reached a score of 2899 in the multi-core test. The other details of the phone are currently under wraps.

Huawei and Honor have already launched Kirin 990 5G powered flagship phones recently. However, Huawei has one more flagship phone in its upcoming Nova 7 series waiting to go official on April 23. The rumored Nova 7 Pro phone is speculated to be equipped with Kirin 990 5G chipset. Hence, there is a possibility that the NEY-AN00 phone could be the Nova 7 Pro handset.

Also Read: New LG Smartphone (LM-G900N) with Qualcomm ‘Lito’ Processor, 8GB RAM and Android 10 OS Spotted on Geekbench

The Huawei Nova 7 lineup is rumored to include three devices such as Nova 7 SE, Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro. The Kirin 820 5G chipset is speculated to power the Nova 7 SE. The Nova 7 5G could be powered by the Kirin 985 chipset.

It is believed that the HNB-AN00 phone that appeared recently on Geekbench 5 could be the Kirin 985 powered Nova 7 5G smartphone. The Nova 7 series is rumored to be cost between 2,000 Yuan ($282) and 4,000 Yuan ($565) in China.