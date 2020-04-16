GTA 6: Fans Worried if it could be a New-Gen Exclusive on Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X

Even as Rockstar has maintained silence on the possible release date for the next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, GTA 6, the rumors don’t seem to stop.

All angles are being explored by fans to make predictions on when the studio will make the official announcement and when the game will be released for play. The latest issue being raised is if GTA 6 could be made available exclusively on the new generation PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles leaving owners of the previous generation machines with no chance of playing the game. There are arguments for and against this plausible scenario.

Game’s Release Could Match the Launch of the Consoles

Though there is no confirmation yet from either Sony or Microsoft, the general talk in the market is that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles will be launched towards the last quarter of 2020 in order to catch the holiday shopping season. If this new rumor of the GTA 6 release coinciding with the launch of the consoles has any substance, then the GTA 6 fans can rejoice that their game will be out before the end of the year or just as the 2021 dawns. This could prove to be quite beneficial to the console marketers as their machines can ride piggyback on a popular game franchise and sell more units. If so, it becomes a win-win situation for both.

Will it be that Easy to Deprive the Older Generation Machine Owners?

Again, if this claim is true, it will mean disappointment for the millions of fans who are currently playing GTA 5 on the PS4 or Xbox One and are keen on playing GTA 6. Even looking at it from the perspective of Sony and Microsoft, the companies don’t want to disappoint their existing customers. They will try and make as many games as possible playable across their machines of all generations.

This is not dissimilar to the scenario where some smartphone models get updated to the latest software with all the features while those with older models don’t have them on their devices. In the case of the gaming consoles, you will be deprived of the facility to play the game itself.

All these are discussions based on a surmise and nothing concrete has emerged from either Rockstar or the console makers.