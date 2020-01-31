Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Edition with Exynos 980 Spotted on Geekbench

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone with model number SM-A516N has been spotted on Geekbench.

It is the 5G version of the Galaxy A51 phone that was announced in Vietnam in December. Unlike the regular Galaxy A51 that is fueled by Exynos 9611 chipset, its 5G sibling will be arriving with Exynos 980. The handset is speculated to only be available for purchase in South Korea.

The Geekbench 5 listing of the SM-A516N Galaxy A51, it is powered by Exynos 980 chipset that has a base frequency of 1.79 GHz. It won’t be the first phone to feature the Exynos 980 chipset as the Vivo X30 and X30 Pro 5G phones that are exclusively available in China are fueled by the same chipset. The SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM. The handset is loaded with the latest Android 10 OS. On Geekbench 5, the SM-A516N phone has scored 679 in the single-core test and 1848 in the multi-core test.

The existence of the device was first revealed a few weeks ago. The report had claimed that the SM-A516N model number belongs to the 5G version of the Galaxy A51. The model number of the regular Galaxy A51 is SM-A515F. The report had further revealed that it could be exclusively available in South Korea. It is rumored to arrive with an internal storage of 128 GB.

The rest of the specifications of the Galaxy A51 5G are currently under the wraps. However, it may not look different from its 4G sibling. Hence, the Galaxy A51 5G is expected to arrive with a 6.5-inch Infinity-O S-AMOLED display that offers full HD+ resolution. The One UI 2.0 skin is placed over its Android 10 OS. It has 48-megapixel quad cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.