Vivo V1950A Spotted on TENAA with Key Specs; Could it be SD865 Variant of Vivo NEX 3 5G?

Vivo V1950A, which is an upcoming flagship phone, has appeared on TENAA with preliminary specs.

The listing lacks images of the smartphone but does reveal some information such as dimensions, display size and battery capacity. Before appearing on TENAA, the V1950A was also spotted at other Chinese authorities like 3C and CMIIT.

The Vivo V1950A is a 5G-ready smartphone with a massive display that measures 6.89-inch. The handset measures 167.44 x 76.14 x 9.4mm. The display of the Vivo V1950A will support full HD+ resolution. The device is backed by a minimum capacity battery of 4,250mAh capacity. The 3C listing of the smartphone had revealed that the device carries support for 44W fast charging. The exact identity of the smartphone is currently under the wraps.

Vivo hinted about launching a new flagship phone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 tech tradeshow in February. It is also rumored to be working on iQOO 3 gaming smartphone.

The specifications of the Vivo V1950A suggests that it could be a flagship phone. Interestingly, the dimensions and display size of the Vivo V1950A matches exactly with the Vivo NEX 3 5G.

The model number of the China variant of the NEX 3 5G is Vivo V1924A/T. Hence, it appears that the Vivo V1950A could be a new variant of the Vivo NEX 3 5G featuring the latest Snapdragon 865 mobile platform with dual-mode 5G support and some updated specs. The Vivo V1950A seems to be packed with a slightly smaller battery than the NEX 3 5G.

Vivo NEX 3 5G Specifications

The Vivo NEX 3 5G has a 6.89-inch S-AMOLED waterfall design display that produces full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2256 pixels. The display is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The FunTouchOS 9.1 based Android 9 Pie OS runs on the device. The Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform along with 12 GB of RAM powers the device.

It is fitted with 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel triple rear cameras. It has a pop-up camera of 16-megapixel. The 4,500mAh battery of the NEX 3 5G supports 44W rapid charging.