Vivo V29 Lite 5G (V2244) and Vivo Y36 5G (V2247, V2248) Bag TUV Certifications

Vivo is working on the release of its Vivo V29 Lite 5G (V2244) and Vivo Y364G (V2247, V2248) smartphones.

All these three model numbers have bagged TUV certifications and their listings have appeared on multiple certification websites in the past few weeks. From the TUV listings, the charging speed of Vivo V29 Lite 5G and both the charging speed and battery capacity of Vivo Y36 5G can be found.

Vivo V29 Lite 5G (V2244)

Interestingly, the Vivo V29 Lite 5G is a rebranded version of the manufacturer’s earlier Vivo Y78 5G smartphone. This will be a mid-range smartphone and the launch is expected in June. The smartphone has already been listed on various certification websites like Google Play Console, Singapore’s IMDA, GCF, Bluetooth SIG and Taiwan’s NCC.

According to the most recently leaked specs, Vivo V29 Lite 5G (V2244) will have a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 resolution and feature a hole punch in the middle at the top. The refresh rate is slated to be either 90Hz or 120Hz.

The phone will also sport a rectangular triple-camera setup at the back with an adjacent flash module. The main camera sensor will be a 64MP sensor while the other two camera sensors will be 2MP sensors for macro photography and depth sensing. The selfie camera in the front will be a 16MP sensor.

Under the hood, it is expected that the smartphone will incorporate 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A Google Play Console database listing has confirmed that the phone features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The lightweight smartphone weighing around 177g will come with Android 13 out of the box topped up by the manufacturer’s Funtouch OS 13. Priced at close to $300, it is hinted that the phone will house a 5000mAh battery powered by a 44W fast charger.

Vivo Y36 5G (V2247, V2248)

As for the Vivo Y36 5G, this smartphone is expected to be released in July and has also appeared on multiple certification websites like Malaysia’s SIRIM, Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG, Thailand’s Mocheck, Google Play Console and TDRA.

It is expected that the smartphone will sport a 6.8 inches IPS LCD touchscreen with 1080 x 2088 resolution. The refresh rate is likely to be 90Hz. On the front, the phone is indicated to be equipped with a 16MP camera whilst at the rear, the possibility of a 50MP camera cannot be ruled out.

The smartphone is slated to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 5000mAh battery that relies on a 44W charger with fast charging capacity. It is likely to be equipped with 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB internal storage. The phone will also come with the latest Android 13 OS.