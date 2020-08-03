Moto E7 Plus Geekbench Listing Appears with Key Specifications

The upcoming Motorola Moto E7 Plus has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. As usual, the Geekbench appearance has revealed some of the key details of the smartphone.

The Moto E7 Plus is likely to debut soon as the successor for the Moto E7 Plus that debuted in September last year. The Geekbench 4 appearance of the E7 Plus reveals that is powered by an octa-core chipset Qualcomm that has a base frequency of 1.8GHz. The SoC seems to be mentioned with its “guamp” codename in the listing.

Last month, the unannounced Motorola Moto G9 Play phone with “guamp” processor was spotted on Geekbench. At that time, it was speculated that it could be fueled by the Snapdragon 662 mid-range chipset that debuted earlier this year. Hence, there is a possibility that the E7 Plus could be also powered by the same SoC. Whatever the chipset be, it appears that the same chip will be powering both smartphones.

Coming back to the Moto E7 Plus Geekbench listing, it further reveals that it is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and it runs on Android 10 OS. It scored 1152 in the single-core test and 4373 in the multi-core test.

In the previous month, 91mobiles had shared the live images of the E7 Plus phone. The images revealed that the phone has a waterdrop notch display. The bottom edge of the phone features a USB-C port, an external speaker, and a microphone.

The rear shell of the Moto E7 Plus has a dual-camera system. A fingerprint reader is also available on the backside of the device. The report had claimed that the phone is fueled by Snapdragon 632 chipset. Hence, it remains to be seen whether the phone feature SD632 or SD662 SoC.