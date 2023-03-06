GTA 6 Insider Claims Certain Portions of The Game Could Be “Cut”

According to a Rockstar Games insider, a part of GTA 6 could be cut and used in a DLC in the future.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released way back in 2013. If one takes that into account, it has been almost ten years since a new GTA title was launched. Of course, all eyes are now on GTA 6, the next game in the GTA franchise. Last year, Rockstar Games confirmed that the game is in its development stage. However, no other information about the game has been shared yet. There is a lot of excitement and hype around the game and fans wish for it to release as soon as possible.

Though one has been flooded with a plethora of rumors and leaks pertaining to GTA 6, Rockstar has remained tight-lipped about the game. The gaming publisher is well aware of the expectations associated with the game and one believed that it is not in a rush to release the game. However, a new update, which has come through a Rockstar insider, suggests otherwise.

Tez2, who has leaked a bunch of important information pertaining to games published by Rockstar in the past, has stated that the gaming publisher is aiming to release the game in 2024. He has further stated that Rockstar plans on “cutting portions of the game” to ensure the release of the game doesn’t get further delayed.

While there had been reports that Rockstar wished to release GTA 6 officially in 2024, many fans were of the opinion that game would either be launched in 2025 or 2026. Many were of the opinion that Rockstar, for several reasons, would need a lot of time to finish the game. A 2024 release window, therefore, seemed unreasonable to them.

Tez2, however, seemed very confident while asserting that 2024 will be the year when GTA 6 will get an official launch. According to the leaker, the ‘upper management’ at Rockstar also wants to make the game accessible to players as soon as possible. Since the game is hot right now, it would not be wise to release it after a couple of years when there might be limited anticipation around it.