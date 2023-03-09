Minecraft: New Artemis DLC Gives Players The Opportunity To Build Spaceship

Minecraft Education has confirmed its decision to provide Minecraft Bedrock players with Artemis Missions lesson library and a Rocket Builder DLC.

Mojang recently announced a new collaboration with NASA to create something called Artemis Missions that will be available for Minecraft players to participate in. Minecraft Education enables educators to use Minecraft to offer STEM lessons to users on subjects like programming and math. For a while now, Minecraft has been making an effort to help its players learn different scientific concepts. Getting into collaborations with the likes of NASA and exploring the Artemis space program and Orion spacecraft is a good step in this direction.

For the uninitiated, Artemis 1 is a Moon-orbiting mission that is a part of the Artemis program of NASA that was initiated last year. In the last few decades, Artemis 1 has been the first ever entity to be launched as a part of the lunar exploration program by the United States.

The main objective of the Artemis 1 mission has been to conduct extensive tests on the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spaceship. Orion was launched on 16 November 2022 and successfully completed two Moon flybys before making getting back into the atmosphere of the Earth on December 11.

The Artemis 1 program is scheduled to arrive on Minecraft soon through the Minecraft Education platform and a map that has been designed for Minecraft Bedrock. In Minecraft Education’s Artemis Missions, learners will get the opportunity to design a rocket and even launch it to the moon. While participating in this activity, they can take the help of Python or block coding to familiarize themselves with the Orion spacecraft. The lessons offered to the players have been designed in accordance with the guidelines set by the Computer Science Teachers Association and the National Science Teachers Association.

Since the Artemis: Rocket Build DLC is accessible on the Minecraft Marketplace, people have the chance to check out the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spaceship. Players also have the opportunity to explore the laboratories at NASA and have a word with the engineers and scientists working there.