Alleged Samsung Galaxy Y55 Design Leaked; Gets 3C Certified

A Samsung smartphone was featured in China’s TENAA certification platform a week ago. The smartphone’s model number was SM-C5560 but its official name is not known yet.

Speculations imply that the name of this upcoming smartphone could be the Galaxy Y55 in China.

The initial TENAA certification has already revealed the specifications of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Y55. But the details about the phone’s design were undisclosed. The updated listing of the TENAA certification now provides details about the phone’s design. In addition to TENAA, the Galaxy Y55 has also made an appearance on China’s 3C certification platform. The 3C certification reveals the 45W fast charging support.

Galaxy Y55’s Design

The images shared by the TENAA certification platform showcase that the Galaxy Y55 will boast a straightforward design. The design doesn’t clearly indicate the existence of a waterdrop notch or a punch hole. The phone’s rear would feature a triple camera setup consisting of an LED flash and individual camera sensors organized vertically.

Moreover, the phone’s right edge could contain a power key and a volume rocker. The device is likely to include an in-screen fingerprint sensor for security. The listing of the Samsung Galaxy Y55 on the 3C certification platform states that it may support 45W fast charging.

Galaxy Y55 rumored specifications

According to the TENAA certification, the rumored Galaxy Y55 would be equipped with a 2GHz chipset, Android 14 OS, a 5,000mAh battery, and an 8 GB / 12 GB of RAM. Its 6.67-inch OLED display could support an FHD+ resolution. The device is likely to include a triple rear camera system (50MP + 8MP +2MP) and a 13MP front camera. Moreover, it is expected to support 5G connectivity and a microSD card slot for storage space expansion.