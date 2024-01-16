The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date: Official Documents Give Fans A Hint

While Bethesda has remained tight-lipped about the development of the game, documents indicate that the Elder Scrolls 6 release date is set in 2026!

The Elder Scrolls: Arena, the first game in The Elder Scrolls franchise, was launched way back in the year 1994. The release of the game proved to be a momentous occasion in the history of video games. Over the years, four more games were released as a part of the franchise and each of them turned out to be a massive success. The Elder Scrolls, the last game in the franchise, was launched in 2011.

Since it has been more than a decade since The Elder Scrolls 6 came out, fans are extremely curious to know when The Elder Scrolls 6 will get a release. Bethesda, from its end, has not dropped any hint about the Elder Scrolls 6 release date. Way back in 2018, Bethesda launched an announcement teaser for the game. Since then, however, one has not received too many important updates about the game. Now that Bethesda has released Starfield, one expects it to work on the development process of The Elder Scrolls 6 at a greater speed.

Since Bethesda is now owned by Microsoft, there is a good possibility of it releasing on both PC and Xbox via Game Pass. One is, however, not sure whether PlayStation players would get the opportunity to try out the game upon its launch. If Sony strikes some kind of a deal with Microsoft, PlayStation owners might just get the chance to play the game. Given the scale of the game, one does not expect it to get a restricted release.

When Microsoft bought Bethesda, one got a glimpse into some of the documents that were bought and exchanged as a part of this buyout. According to some of the information put up on the documents, the game could get a release in the year 2026. It has been five years since the announcement teaser of the game was released. Based on the information one has at the moment, they would have to wait two more years for the game to be out.

Right now, fans are also wondering as to which part of Tamriel The Elder Scrolls 6 will be set in. Though nothing has been confirmed by Bethesda as yet, rumors indicate that the game revolves around Valenwood. The Elder Scrolls Online players would continue to have the opportunity to visit some of the older areas in the region they had come across in the earlier games in the franchise.

Based on the visuals in the teaser trailer, some fans had thought that High Rock or Hammerfall could serve as the setting for the game. However, as stated earlier, nothing has been confirmed by Bethesda till now.