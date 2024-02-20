Alleged Xiaomi Civi 4 Reported to Have a Snapdragon 8 Series Chipset

According to recent leaks, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is currently working on releasing the Civi 4 exclusively for the Chinese market along with other smartphones for a global audience.

The latest tip about the smartphone indicates some major specifications of a smartphone in the pipeline from the manufacturer. Although no name has been mentioned, the smartphone referenced is likely the Xiaomi Civi 4.

Also Read: Xiaomi Civi 4 (24031PN0DC) and Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro (24018RPACC) Receive Certifications in China

Display

The smartphone mentioned most recent leak by the tipster Digital Chat Station features a curved 2.7D display with a slight micro curvature that is far from pronounced. The handset also portrays a two punch-hole design indicating that there is a possibility of two front-facing cameras. The tipster went on to add that the smartphone will have a metal middle frame and the screen will support a 1.5K resolution.

The earlier Civi smartphones, Xiaomi Civi 2 and Civi 3, had a similar styling with a curved-edge AMOLED display as well as two front-facing shooters. This indicates that the smartphone highlighted in the leak is most probably the Xiaomi Civi 4.

Snapdragon 8-Series Chipset

The Xiaomi Civi 4 is slated to have a huge upgrade over its predecessor in terms of performance because of the chipset used. The Civi 3 carried a Dimensity 8200 chipset under the hood. Going by this trend, the earlier reports of the Xiaomi Civi 4 stated that the smartphone will be equipped with a Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset.

Also Read: Xiaomi 14 Ultra Image Leaked with Xiaomi 13 Ultra-like Design

There was also another report claiming that the device would feature the upcoming Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. However, the most recent leak that surfaced sometime back claims that the tipster found an engineering prototype of the device with a Snapdragon 8 series chip.

The tipster also mentions that the rear cameras of the Civi 4 may feature a Leica branding. The phone was spotted on Geekbench with model number 24031PN0DC and featuring 16 GB RAM and Android 14 operating system. The smartphone was also spotted on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology certification website with the same model number.

The latest information about the Xiaomi Civi 4 does not mention anything about the launch date. If earlier reports are anything to go by, the launch can happen around March this year at the earliest.

Featured Image: Xiaomi Civi 3