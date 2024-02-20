Unknown Realme RMX3851 with Snapdragon SM8635 Spotted on Geekbench

Realme RMX3851 model number has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the brand new processor, Snapdragon SM8635.

SM8635 is a new Snapdragon 8 Gen series processor from Qualcomm. It’s a 4nm processor and is coupled with an Adreno 735 GPU, which can be confirmed by the Geekbench listing.

The phone has scored 1580 points as the single-core score and 3865 points as the multi-core score on Geekbench version 6.2.2. The motherboard’s codename is mentioned as ‘pineapple’, which was also found on the listings of phones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets. It has 16GB RAM and Android 14 OS.

Realme RMX3851 is a new model number that has not been seen on any certification websites yet! This is the first time we’re seeing this model number and hence we have no confirmed or rumored specs to report.

The octa-core chipset has three cores clocking at 1.84 GHz and four cores at 2.61 GHz. The highest core clocks at 3.01 GHz. The marketing name of Snapdragon SM8635 is still not official yet but it’s certainly not Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset! However, it’s expected to be a lighter variant of the current Gen 3 chipset.

The AnTuTu score of SM8635 was earlier reported to be 1.7 million. This was from the reputed Chinese leaker, DCS. Speculations about the name of this chipset point to something like Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Lite or Snapdragon 8s Gen 2. It’s positioned to be somewhere in between 8 Gen 2 and 8 Gen 3 chipsets.

Comparison with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Let’s compare the scores of SM8635 with the scores of phones that have SM8650 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3).

Samsung Galaxy S24+ has scored 2233 and 6661 points.

Vivo iQOO 12 has scored 2222 and 6878 points.

OnePlus 12 has scored 2195 and 6504 points.

So it’s obvious that the performance of the new SM8635 is definitely not on par with SM8650!

