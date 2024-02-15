Xiaomi Civi 4 (24031PN0DC) and Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro (24018RPACC) Receive Certifications in China

Xiaomi is working on the launch of a smartphone and a tablet soon. The smartphone Xiaomi Civi 4 with model number 24031PN0DC was spotted on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) certification website with no other details.

The same number was leaked earlier through the IMEI listing. It also received the Flicker-Free certification from TUV Rheinland with another model number 24030PN60G.

The tablet, tentatively named Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, was spotted on China’s 3C certification platform with the model number 24018RPACC. Interestingly, the tablet may be launched globally as the international version with the model number 24018RPACG which was recently approved by Europe’s EEC, Singapore’s IMDA, and HDR Vivid Certifications. Following this, the tablet was also certified by the Indonesia-based SDPPI certification platform along with the hint of a global launch.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Specifications

The Xiaomi Civi 4 will have major changes over the predecessor and Xiaomi Civi 3 and is targeted at women in the Chinese market.

According to the Flicker Free Certification, the Civi 4 will have an AMOLED display. Initial leaks stated that the smartphone will house a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. A recent leak by Digital Chat Station indicates that the Civi 4 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. As all these are early leaks, the final specifications can be quite different. The MIIT certification also reveals support for satellite connectivity and 5G.

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Specifications

Recent renders of the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro indicate that the tablet design will be similar to that of the other Pad 6 tablets.

Reports indicate that the Pad 6S Pro will have a 12.4-inch LCD screen with 144 Hz refresh rate. The tablet is expected to house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Pad 6S Pro will likely have some features of the Pad 6 Pro like a 50 MP dual-camera setup, a 10,000 mAh battery, and a quad-speaker setup. Although specifications of the global version were not revealed anywhere, the 3C certification website listed the Chinese variant with a 120 W charger.

Release Date

Xiaomi Civi 4 is expected to launch in May 2024 like its predecessor. On the other hand, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro is likely to be launched earlier along with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in China on 22 February this year.

Featured Image: Xiaomi Civi 3