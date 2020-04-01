Samsung Galaxy A21s (SM-A217F) Passes Through Geekbench; Exynos 850 SoC, 3GB RAM and Android 10 OS

South Korean giant’s new offering Samsung Galaxy A21s is getting ready for launch in the coming weeks.

The phone with model number SM-A217F has appeared on the benchmarking website Geekbench and has revealed a few specs as usual. The listing reveals the presence of 3GB RAM and Android 10 OS powering the phone. The processor information, however, is not clear as it’s mentioned ‘Exynos850’ in the motherboard field. What’s known is that it’s an octa core processor that has a clock speed of 2GHz. The single-core and multi-core scores on Geekbench are 183 and 1074 respectively.

We had recently uncovered the certification bagged by the battery component of Galaxy A21s in the Safety Korea website and hinted that it could be 5000 mAh or higher.

Samsung is yet to release its Galaxy A11, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 smartphones and all these phones can be expected to be released in the next few months. In addition to this, the mid-range Galaxy A21s is also on the way and this could excite the fans who have been looking for high battery capacity in the budget A-series smartphones from Samsung.

According to previous leaks and reports, Galaxy A21s will come in two storage variants namely 32GB and 64GB. There will be a 2MP macro camera present as one of the four cameras in its quad camera setup. There will be a dual LED flash as well as a fingerprint scanner on the rear side. The color variants this phone will be available includes blue, black, white and red.