OPPO PDAM10 Receives 3C Certification, Reveals 18W Charger

The upcoming OPPO PDAM10 phone has received 3C certification in China. It is not the first time that the handset has been spotted.

In March, the entire specifications of the smartphone were revealed through its TENAA certification. The 3C certification reveals that it could be coming with an 18W fast charger.

Also Read: Oppo CPH2083, CPH2069, CPH2067, Xiaomi M2003J6B2G and M2002F4LG spotted on EEC

The OPPO PDAM10 phone’s 3C appearance reveals that it is a 4G phone. The exact identity of the device is not known yet. However, it could be an A-series or K-series phone from the company. The listing also shows the network variant of the phone with PDAT10 model number.

The OPPO PDAM10 / PDAT10 3C listing reveals that it may ship with a charger that has a model number OP92KACH / OP92JACH. The charger carries support for 5V/2A and 9V/2A fast charging. Hence, the PDAM10 / PDAT10 may support 18W fast charging.

OPPO PDAM10 Specifications

The OPPO PDAM10 TENAA appearance revealed that it has a 6.5-inch display that produces Full HD+ resolution. The TENAA image of the device revealed that it possesses a punch-hole display. It has a front camera of 8-megapixel.

Also Read: Alleged Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (M2002F4LG) Approved by IMDA

The rear side of the PDAM10 phone has a rectangle camera module. It has four cameras and an LED flash. The handset features a 12-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel second camera and a pair of 2-megapixel lenses.

The handset is driven by a 2GHz octa-core processor. There is no confirmation on the name of the processor that powers the device. The chipset is supported by 8 GB of RAM. The phone will offer users with an internal storage of 128 GB.

The Android 10 OS will come preloaded on the device along with ColorOS 7. The handset houses a 4,880mAh minimum rated battery. Its typical size could be 5,000mAh capacity. The TENAA listing further revealed that it will come in dark green color.