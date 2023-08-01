Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra (23078RKD5C) Appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 9200+ and 16GB RAM

The model number of the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra, 23078RKD5C, has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

As is the case with Geekbench listings, the phone has revealed the processor that powers the phone, its RAM capacity and OS version. The phone has scored 1285 and 3566 in Geekbench single-core and multi-core performances. Android 13 is the OS and the phone has 16GB RAM.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus is the chipset that powers the phone. Xiaomi 13T Pro is another processor that has the same Dimensity 9200 plus chipset. The listing has the codename ‘corot‘ mentioned, which is also the codename that appeared in the Geekbench listing of Xiaomi 13T pro. Hence, we can conclude that Redmi K60 Ultra is a rebranded version of the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

Xiaomi 13T Pro has model number 23078PND5G and the Geekbench scores were 1289 and 3921, which is almost similar to the scores of Redmi K60 Ultra. The monikers of both phones have appeared in the IMEI database.

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra is the successor of Redmi K50 Ultra which was released last July. Let’s now check out some of the rumored specifications of the K60 Ultra.

The phone is expected to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It was rumored to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset and this has been confirmed by today’s Geekbench listing. Redmi K60 Ultra will most probably have two storage variants of 512GB and 1TB and RAM variants of 12GB and 16GB respectively. UFS 4.0 is the type of storage.

The phone will run on MIUI 14 skin on top of Android 13 OS. The battery capacity is expected to be 5000 or 5500 mAh and the phone will support 120W fast charging speed. For improved security, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be available in two color variants namely Black and Cyan.

Redmi K60 Ultra will be released in the next few weeks though the exact release date is not known yet.