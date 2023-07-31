Fortnite: New Collaboration To Result In The Inclusion of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator Skin

This upcoming collaboration is keenly being looked forward to by Fortnite players and those who have followed the Terminator franchise closely!

Fortnite is all set to have an important collaboration with the extremely popular Terminator franchise. One of the things that is special about this collaboration is that an Arnold Schwarzenegger skin from the franchise will be added to it. This new collaboration will have the Model 101/T-800 character. At the moment, there is not enough clarity on the other elements that would be included in the game as a part of this collaboration.

Fortnite is currently in the middle of Chapter 4’s third season. The latest season, which has been titled ‘Wilds’, showcased the collapse of the current island’s central region. This also led to players getting a good glimpse of an ancient jungle filled with hidden secrets. Though Fortnite’s popularity has grown over the years, the game has suffered from sign-in and matchmaking issues in the recent past. A large number of players have complained about these issues and the developers are in the process of resolving them.

One got to know about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character from the Terminator franchise arriving in Fortnite when some data miners leaked a screenshot of the skin. After a while, the official Twitter account of Fortnite uploaded an image of the skin with the caption “The unknown future rolls towards us”. In this image, one could see Model 101 surrounded by shadowy lighting and some embers in the background. The glowing red eye pointed towards the possibility of battle damage.

The unknown future rolls towards us… pic.twitter.com/X0RiAckVcr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 28, 2023

Fortnite making an announcement about a new crossover collaboration has come shortly after the Fortnite and Futurama collaboration that brought together Fry, Bender and Leela on the same island. The collaboration also featured full-fledged cosmetic sets for these characters. Players were also offered a Zoidberg Scuttle Emote and a Planet Express Glider.

This is, however, not the first time that a collaboration between Fortnite and the Terminator franchise has taken place. Towards the beginning of 2021, a Fortnite and Terminator crossover marked the arrival of the T-800 and Sarah Connor in the game. The first collaboration was received very well by fans and now, they are keen to see the kind of content the collaboration brings to the game. This would, undoubtedly, be one of the most important collaborations for Fortnite in recent times.