GTA 4 Remastered Version For PlayStation 5: Here’s What We Know!

There is still some hope for a GTA 4 remastered version to be launched in the near future!

Grand Theft Auto 4 was launched way back in the year 2008. As soon as it came out, fans declared it as one of the best games to have been released as a part of the franchise. The game didn’t have the darker undertones of the titles preceding it but brought in a much-required maturity that fans appreciated. In 2022, one came across several reports suggesting that a remastered version of GTA 4 will be released. However, movement happened in this regard for the longest time.

Also Read: GTA 6: Title Announcement Trailer Could Be Launched During Game Awards

According to some latest reports, Rockstar Games is actively working on a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption. This has made GTA fans hopeful. They feel that Rockstar would follow up RDR remaster with a remastered version of GTA 4.

Remasters of IV & RDR1 weren't in production, simply in the ideas phase and remained there for years. Rockstar's plan was to start with the Trilogy and follow up with IV & RDR1. The decision to greenlight more depended on the initial reception of the Trilogy. Kotaku last year: https://t.co/t80Ei4fNGZ pic.twitter.com/Hr0aDdXlbs — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 4, 2022

Tez2, who happens to be one of the reliable GTA insiders, stated last year that Rockstar has been planning to come out with remastered versions of both RDR and GTA 4. Matheus Victor, another popular leaker, has also asserted that there is a strong possibility of a GTA 4 remaster releasing in the near future.

Also Read: Grand Theft Auto 5 Might Get A Major Update Very Soon

Now, there is one thing that could have proven to be a roadblock for a GTA 4 remaster. The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition didn’t get the kind of response Rockstar would have expected it to. There were also talks about how Rockstar was deeply focused in the development process of GTA 6 and therefore, wouldn’t have enough time to work on putting together remastered versions of older games.

GTA 4 Remastered on PS5 Round up : ✅ Take Two financial call in may revealed they have plans to release two remastered versions of previous titles in Fiscal 2024. People believe this to be GTA 4 and RDR 1 Remastered ✅ Kotaku stated last year as well that they could have a… pic.twitter.com/8xe1TpVeKR — TCMFGames (@TCMF2) July 29, 2023

A couple of months ago, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive, stated that the new iterations of well-established franchises were doing very well. This made fans further believe that Rockstar would come up with a GTA 4 remaster owing to its commercial viability.

There is a good possibility of a remastered version of GTA 6 releasing after the launch of GTA 6. Looking at the technical specifications associated with next-gen consoles, both the games should get a release on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.